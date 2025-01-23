Huge fanzone experience to launch for Six Nations
Rugby fever will ignite Cardiff from the end of the month with the return of the Six Nations.
With Wales currently undergoing a sizeable rebuilding exercise under Warren Gatland there is plenty for the young squad to play for in this year’s eagerly-awaited competition.
One of Cardiff’s biggest venues DEPOT has announced a brand new Six Nations Fanzone experience for Welsh supporters looking to cheer on the nation as they go into battle.
The excitement kicks off on Friday, 31st January when Wales take on France the opening game of the championship.
DEPOT is advising fans to ‘gather your friends and immerse yourself in a celebration of sport, street food, and live music; whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply soaking up the atmosphere, the DEPOT is the ultimate venue to support the boys in red’.
What to Expect at DEPOT’s Six Nations Fanzone:
Huge Match Day Screens: Witness every try, tackle, and triumph live on massive screens.
Sensational Street Food: Savour mouth-watering dishes from local legends like @dirtybirdfriedchicken, @ffwrnes, and @thegreedybearcardiff.
Two-Pint Steins: Enjoy freshly poured Guinness and other refreshing pints to fuel the festivities.
Welsh Fanzone Atmosphere: Join an incredible community of fans singing and celebrating together.
All-Day Entertainment: Live performances by The Cover Band and Ian Davies to keep the party alive before and after the match.
Group Table Bookings: Reserve a table for your crew (8-16 people) and enjoy the match in style.
A spokesperson for DEPOT said: “This year, it’s more than just rugby; it’s an unforgettable experience. From passionately singing the national anthem in your cherished red jersey to indulging in the city’s finest street food, DEPOT is the place to be for every Wales match during the Six Nations.”
Wales’ Six Nations 2025 Fixtures:
France vs. Wales
Friday, 31st January 2025
Kick-off: 8:15 PM
Italy vs. Wales
Saturday, 8th February 2025
Kick-off: 2:15 PM
Wales vs. Ireland
Saturday, 22nd February 2025
Kick-off: 2:15 PM
Scotland vs. Wales
Saturday, 8th March 2025
Kick-off: 4:45 PM
Wales vs. England
Saturday, 15th March 2025
Kick-off: 4:45 PM
