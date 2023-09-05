Hugh Morris to step down as Glamorgan chief executive

Hugh Morris is to step down as Glamorgan chief executive at the end of 2023 after 10 years in the role.

Morris, the former Test batter and managing director of England cricket, was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year and says stepping away from the game will allow him to focus on being treated for the disease.

He was previously diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002.

“Many people will know that I was diagnosed with bowel cancer in January 2022, and the time is right for me to spend more time with my family, enjoying other pastimes, and focusing on my ongoing treatment,” Morris, 59, said in a statement published on the Glamorgan website.

“I would particularly like to thank my family and friends for their enormous support through these challenging times and also the board, members, commercial partners, and colleagues at Glamorgan for their understanding and support over the past two years.”

County Championship

Morris scored nearly 20,000 first-class runs in a 16-year senior career at Glamorgan, helping the Welsh county claim the 1993 Sunday League and 1997 County Championship titles and winning three caps for England.

He retired to take up the post of technical coaching director with the England and Wales Cricket Board in 1997.

Morris later became deputy chief executive of the ECB and the first managing director of the England cricket team.

“I have been extremely fortunate to have spent my 42 year career in the sport that I have loved from being a young boy,” said Morris.

“During that time, I have played with and against some outstanding cricketers and worked alongside some hugely talented administrators.

“I will take with me some wonderful memories and friendships which I have enjoyed with people involved in the family of cricket around the world.

“There is no substitute for playing, but I look back fondly on my time as managing director of England Cricket, particularly working with Andrew Strauss, Andy Flower and Alastair Cook when we won three Ashes Series back-to-back for the first time in 60 years and won our first ICC global tournament in 2010 when we were victorious in the World T20 in Barbados.

“Glamorgan has always held a special place in my heart and it was a great thrill for me to rejoin the club as chief executive in January 2014 after 17 thoroughly enjoyable years at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“I am proud of our achievements over the past 10 years in stabilising our financial position, transforming our governance and making the game more accessible and diverse through our award-winning community programme.

“Winning the Royal London Cup in 2021, our first domestic trophy in 16 years, was very satisfying and after recently assuming responsibility for the talent pathways for boys and girls in Wales, we have already seen promising signs of real talent emerging.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

