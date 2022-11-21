‘Immensly positive’ reaction to stunning giant World Cup mural unveiled in Wrexham

An artist has said that the reaction to a stunning giant World Cup mural unveiled in Wrexham city centre has been “immensely positive”.

The mural on the side of the Fat Board pub was created by Liam Stokes-Massey and Adam Pritchard, and revealed just before Wales’ opening match against the USA.

The mural features Gareth Bale, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson, and Michael Sheen’s words ‘Yma o Hyd you sons of Speed’.

“The mural was funded by Gwyl Wal Goch and the Arts Council for Wales,” artist Liam Stokes-Massey said

“The original inspiration was Michael Sheen’s famous speech, but over the course of a few weeks took its current form.

“Adam Pritchard and I spent a week and half doing it, and it came together fairly well! The only issue was the weather really!

“The reaction has been immensely positve. We’re both happy, and it’s still a bit surreal. Might take a few days to sink I that its finished!”

The Fat Boar said: “The guys have created something that hopefully everyone can agree adds a bit of colour to the town / city for what is a hugely historic occasion for us as a nation.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

