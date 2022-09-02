Injured Newport duo set to miss Grimsby visit

Defender Adam Lewis (ankle) and Aaron Wildig (groin) both sustained injuries in the Papa John’s Trophy game with Exeter and are unlikely to feature.

Offrande Zanzala (hamstring) is also out.

Deadline day signing Hayden Lindley will hope to make his debut following his loan arrival from Aston Villa.

Grimsby could hand debuts to Alex Hunt, Keyendrah Simmonds and Lewis Richardson.

The Mariners enjoyed a busy deadline day with the permanent capture of Hunt from Sheffield Wednesday and the loan arrivals of Birmingham attacker Simmonds and Burnley striker Richardson.

Boss Paul Hurst is expected to revert to his strongest team after the midweek Papa John’s Trophy loss to Derby.

Otis Khan and John McAtee (shoulder) are expected to be out.