Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Injured Swansea duo ruled out for Sheffield United clash

12 Sep 2022 1 minute read
Swansea City’s Joel Latibeaudiere. Photo David Davies. PA Images

Swansea will be without Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Cullen for their Sky Bet Championship home game against Sheffield United.

Both players are recovering from shoulder injuries and are not expected to return until after the forthcoming international break.

Cullen was hurt after going on as a substitute against Queens Park Rangers, while Latibeaudiere suffered his injury during a 2-2 draw with Millwall.

Liam Walsh, meanwhile, remains sidelined, but Swans boss Russell Martin has no other injury concerns ahead of the Blades’ visit.

Billy Sharp could be back in the mix for United following an ankle problem.

The veteran striker is back in training with the Championship leaders, continuing his progress after suffering the injury against Middlesbrough last month.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will also be encouraged by the progress of defender Jayden Bogle.

Bogle had knee surgery earlier this year, and he has returned to the training field, suggesting a competitive return during the next few weeks.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.