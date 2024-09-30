Injury blow for Wales as Ethan Ampadu suffers knee ligament damage

Wales have suffered a major injury blow with midfielder Ethan Ampadu set to be sidelined for the rest of the year with knee ligament damage.

The 25-year-old was replaced just before half-time during Leeds’ Championship win over Coventry on Saturday after suffering an injury while challenging for a ball.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said on Monday that Ampadu is now set to be out for the next few months, although he ruled out his captain needing an operation.

‘Serious’

Farke told BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s a serious knee injury, he has damaged his lateral ligament. The doctors have recommended a conservative treatment so he doesn’t need surgery.

“It’s difficult to predict how long he will be out but it’s realistic to speak about 10 weeks until he can return to team training.

“We expect him to be back (playing again) at some point in January.”

That means Ampadu is set to miss over a dozen Championship games for promotion hopefuls Leeds and rules him out of Wales’ final Nations League matches against Turkey, Montenegro and Iceland in October and November.

Wales are currently second in Group B4 after two games, level on points with leaders Turkey and a point ahead of Iceland.

