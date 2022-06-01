Injury-jinxed Wales star extends Ospreys deal

Wales international Gareth Anscombe has signed a one-year contract extension with Ospreys.

The 31-year-old was named as the United Rugby Championship’s Golden Boot winner on Wednesday and topped off a fine day when his new deal at the Swansea.com Stadium was announced.

Anscombe has made 14 appearances for Ospreys since joining from Cardiff Blues in 2019, with a number of injuries keeping him on the sidelines.

“Getting back playing was my primary focus and with the help of my family, friends and the medical team and the strength and conditioning staff at the Ospreys, that was achieved,” he said in a statement announcing his new contract.

“Towards the end of the recent URC campaign I really felt I was making the contribution I wanted to on the field. It’s been a tough road but to get back doing what I love was always the target.

“Delivering Heineken Cup Champions rugby for a second season for the Ospreys shows the potential we have in the squad. We are all excited about what we can achieve next season.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

