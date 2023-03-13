Investigation launched after referee allegedly assaulted by a coach during women’s match

The South Wales Football Association has launched an investigation over claims that a referee was hit by a coaching staff member during a women’s game.

Sunday’s South Wales Women’s and Girls League match between Tredegar Town Women and Afan Lido Ladies & Girls FC was abandoned just before half-time following the alleged incident.

“The @SouthWalesFA has been made aware of an alleged assault on a match referee today,” the association said in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday night.

“In accordance with FAW regulations, the alleged perpetrator has been suspended from all aspects of football pending a full hearing.”

Process

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney said on his Twitter account: “We are well aware of the incident and it goes now into the process which we respect and trust will ensure justice is served.

“The protection & support of our match officials must always be at the forefront of our thinking…..no ref, no game.”

An Afan Lido Ladies & Girls FC representative said the club was working with the SWFA’s investigation.

“We have no statement to make other than we are following the disciplinary procedures of the South Wales Football Association in respect of this matter,” a club spokesperson told the PA news agency.

In a statement on social media, Afan Lido FC, which represents the men’s team, said they had “no relationship at all” with Afan Lido Ladies & Girls FC.

The JD Cymru South club added: “Afan Lido FC condemns any physical or verbal violence and disrespect towards the officials of the game.

“I would like to wish a speedy recovery for the official who was part of the incident today.”

A statement from Gwent Police said: “We had a call this morning reporting an assault at about 2.50pm yesterday, Sunday 12th March, involving two men.

“One man suffered facial injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2300081201, or you can direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”

