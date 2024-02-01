Ipswich sign Wales striker Kieffer Moore on loan from Bournemouth

Kieffer Moore has sealed a return to Ipswich after he signed a six-month loan deal with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Bournemouth have allowed the Wales international to depart on a temporary basis after he started only twice under Andoni Iraola during the first half of the campaign.

Moore previously spent 18 months at Portman Road and, while he failed to score in 11 appearances in 2017, he returns with plenty of Championship and big-match pedigree.

Delighted

He told Town TV: “It’s great to finally get it over the line because it’s been a long time coming during the window.

“I remember my first spell here and I’ve gone away and worked very hard on myself during that time, so I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going.

“I was really excited when I spoke to everyone here and now I just want to meet the group, get out on the pitch and contribute.”