Ireland run in five tries to earn first 2024 Women’s Six Nations win over Wales

Ireland scored five tries to seal a first victory of the 2024 Women’s Six Nations with a commanding 36-5 win over Wales in Cork.

Defeat for Wales was their third in a row during the current campaign as Ireland ended a run of seven straight tournament losses.

Aoife Wafer, Eve Higgins and Neve Jones were the Ireland try scorers in the first half, with Katie Corrigan and Beibhinn Parsons adding two more touchdowns after the interval.

Gwennan Hopkins, on her debut, scored a late consolation try for the visitors.

It was Wales’ sixth consecutive loss, with the team stranded on a single point from three defeats in this year’s Six Nations.

Ireland move above Italy and Scotland into third place in the table before the Italians’ match in France on Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

