Sport

Is this the worst Wales shirt ever?

29 Nov 2022 1 minute read
ITV reporter wears split Wales England shirt on breakfast TV (Credit: ITV)

A split Wales and England shirt a reporter wore on breakfast TV is being hailed as ‘the worst thing we’ve ever seen’ by Red Wall fans.

Appearing on the Lorraine programme the reporter Jonathan Swain showed off his split shirt much to the horror of both Wales and England fans watching at home.

There has always been a debate about the sale of split scarves at football games, displaying the names of both teams, but this was a bridge too far for those watching at home ahead of the massive World Cup clash between Wales and England this evening.

Understandably the reaction on social media was unanimous.

“I’ve just gipped in my mouth,” wrote one Welsh fan, posting on the @WalesAwayDuty page on Twitter.

“Sometimes murder can be excused,” said another.

While this member of the Red Wall reckoned: “Anyone who wears a split jersey or scarf should henceforth be known as #Lorraine”

All we can say is many apologies if we’ve put you off your breakfast.

Ian Lewis
Ian Lewis
4 hours ago

should sell these in monmouthshire and pembrokeshire they’d go down a treat!

1
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
3 hours ago
Reply to  Ian Lewis

You could shift a few in Conwy County…

1
Reply
RobertLlewellyn Tyler
RobertLlewellyn Tyler
3 hours ago
Reply to  Ian Lewis

A higher proportion of people identify as Welsh in Pembrokeshire than Ceredigion

1
Reply
Resteless shade of the assassinated Tywysog Lloegr
Resteless shade of the assassinated Tywysog Lloegr
2 hours ago
Reply to  RobertLlewellyn Tyler

North of the Landsker line I suspect this may be true. South of it I dunno so much

-1
Reply
Rhufawn Jones
Rhufawn Jones
3 hours ago

A perfect shirt for Welsh unionists. They should all be made to wear them, as it represents what they want.

3
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
3 hours ago

Bloke looks a bit like Handcock and that’s the sort of junk he might wear now he’s established as a clown outside of government having laid his foundation while Minister for something disastrous.

2
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
3 hours ago
Reply to  hdavies15

I said that to my other half not ten minutes ago hd…

0
Reply
Resteless shade of the assassinated Tywysog Lloegr
Resteless shade of the assassinated Tywysog Lloegr
3 hours ago

Looks like the border of that shirt results in unequal portions. ’twas ever thus

Last edited 3 hours ago by Resteless shade of the assassinated Tywysog Lloegr
0
Reply
notimejeff
notimejeff
2 hours ago

NASA plan to send a woman and a person of colour to the moon. If there’s room for another, send Ben Davies to be the first person to speak Welsh on the moon.

0
Reply

