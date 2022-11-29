Is this the worst Wales shirt ever?

A split Wales and England shirt a reporter wore on breakfast TV is being hailed as ‘the worst thing we’ve ever seen’ by Red Wall fans.

Appearing on the Lorraine programme the reporter Jonathan Swain showed off his split shirt much to the horror of both Wales and England fans watching at home.

There has always been a debate about the sale of split scarves at football games, displaying the names of both teams, but this was a bridge too far for those watching at home ahead of the massive World Cup clash between Wales and England this evening.

Understandably the reaction on social media was unanimous.

“I’ve just gipped in my mouth,” wrote one Welsh fan, posting on the @WalesAwayDuty page on Twitter.

“Sometimes murder can be excused,” said another.

While this member of the Red Wall reckoned: “Anyone who wears a split jersey or scarf should henceforth be known as #Lorraine”

All we can say is many apologies if we’ve put you off your breakfast.

