Is Welsh football chief teasing a new retro-style Wales kit?

Ask any Wales football fan what they would love to see a new Wales kit look like – and pretty much most would point to classic kits of yore.

The 1970s Admiral kit and the 1980s Adidas kits being especial favourites.

With rumours pointing to a new Wales kit to be unveiled later this year ahead of the World Cup, new Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney, appears to be teasing a new kit with a nod to its much retro forebears.

Mooney has made a positive impression since taking the reins of the FAW chief executive’s job in August last year building up a rapport with grassroots clubs and fans around Wales.

Old classic

He’s possibly also recognised the upsurge in retro kits being worn to Wales, with replicas of those Admiral ’70s and Adidas ’80s kits becoming increasingly more visible at each game.

Could we then be seeing a new kit that is an update take on an old classic?

If the chief executive’s posts on Twitter are concerned, then you do wonder.

First there was this post featuring an iconic image of Wales defender George Berry looking resplendent and iconic in the Wales Admiral training top of the ’70s.

Cymru kit 2023 ? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/OwwFzecPWn — Noel Mooney (@NoelMooney13) February 18, 2022

Then there was Noel’s latest post featuring Welsh legends Ian Rush and Mark Hughes in those favourite Adidas shirts of the 1970s.

The reaction to both posts, were as you could imagine, overwhelmingly positive with fans imploring the new chief exec to ‘take my money’, ‘get it done’, and if ‘this happens you will make my year’.

No pressure then. (But please make it happen, Noel!)

