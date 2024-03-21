‘It is half-time’ says Rob Page after Wales close in on Euro 2024 spot

Wales manager Rob Page called for his players to quickly regroup from their 4-1 win over Finland and lift themselves again when they face Poland for a place at Euro 2024.

Midfielder David Brooks fired Wales into an early lead and Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams clipped in a well-worked free-kick before Finland pulled a goal back ahead of the break from Teemu Pukki.

Wales, though, restored their advantage at the start of the second half through Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson with substitute Daniel James racing clear to add a fourth on the break.

Poland were 5-1 winners over Estonia in the other Path A semi-final.

Sterner test

Page knows a much sterner test awaits from Robert Lewandowski and co when Wales return to the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night.

“It goes to show how far we have come but the message is, it is half-time,” Page said on S4C.

“We have a massive effort to go again on Tuesday and we can’t wait.”

Excellent

Page added: “We are disappointed with the goal we conceded. It made for an uncomfortable few minutes, but to start the second half in the way that we did was credit to the lads again, I thought they were excellent.

“We are going to enjoy the win, but we are going to build on this again and take it into Tuesday.

“These supporters, they are immense and they have helped us again tonight.”

Williams added: “We came into this game with a game plan, and I think it worked out as good as it can go.

“(It was) an excellent performance all round and a good stepping stone for Tuesday.

“We don’t stop here now, we have one more game to go. Hopefully we put in a good performance to go to the Euros.”

