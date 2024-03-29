It’s official! Louis Rees-Zammit has signed for the Kansas City Chiefs

It’s today been confirmed that former Wales rugby ace Louis Rees-Zammit has signed for Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rees-Zammit is set to join the Chiefs’ practice squad, having impressed during his time on the NFL’s international player pathway.

The 23-year-old signed on Friday, with running back and wide receiver his designated positions.

The move comes after he visited several NFL franchises, including the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

Rees-Zammit’s next goal is to win a place on the Chiefs’ final roster for the new season, joining their star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in targeting a third-successive Super Bowl.

All 32 sides in the NFL will be given one additional place in their practice squads which gives players in the IPP a chance to progress. If a team has an IPP player in their practice squad they can promote the player to the final active 53-man squad without taking up a space, up to three times a season.

The Gloucester, Wales and Lions wing stunned the world of rugby in January by quitting the sport in an attempt to secure a contract with an NFL team in 2024.

That dream moved a step closer when he impressed during last week’s pro day that forms part of the international player pathway.

Rees-Zammit clocked 4.43 seconds in his 40-yard dash, a 9ft 7in broad jump and 29-inch vertical jump.

BREAKING 🚨: Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs confirm the signing of former Wales rugby union winger Louis Rees-Zammit 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏈pic.twitter.com/ddZKPVNUeN — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) March 29, 2024

Rees-Lightning has arrived ⚡ Help us officially welcome @LouisReesZammit to Chiefs Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/6d7S4XQMLp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 29, 2024

