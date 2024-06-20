Jack Taylor leads Gloucestershire to victory over Glamorgan

Jack Taylor guided Gloucestershire to an impressive win over Glamorgan in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Taylor’s 70 set up a remarkable comeback from 45 for five to secure a two-wicket victory.

Glamorgan looked certain to claim the win before three dropped catches in the last three overs came back to haunt them as Josh Shaw hit the last ball for six to take the visitors past their target.

Runs for Sam Northeast and an excellent spell from Timm van der Gugten had put Glamorgan into a winning position before Taylor’s 70 from 48 balls set up the victory for Gloucestershire.

Last ball

Gloucestershire looked to be heading for a large defeat before Taylor’s innings allowed them snatch the win from the last ball.

Glamorgan opener Kiran Carlson tried to be innovative but his attempted scoop from Josh Shaw saw caught at backward point by Matt Taylor.

Marnus Labuschagne soon followed, caught behind off Matt Taylor for 15..

Colin Ingram looked to be more aggressive and fell when he attempted to on drive down the ground off the bowling of Matt Taylor for 25.

When Chris Cooke fell to the next ball Glamorgan were 76 for four. When Ben Kellaway was caught at deep square leg in the next over off Marchant De Lange that became 81 for five.

Dan Douthwaite perished for 21 before Sam Northeast added 22 in the final overs with Timm van der Gugten to get Glamorgan to 140 for six from their 20 overs.

Poor start

The Gloucestershire innings got off to a poor start as they slipped to 29 for three at the end of the powerplay.

Labuschagne took a spectacular one-handed catch while diving full length off the bowling of Mason Crane to dismiss Ben Charlesworth in the first over of spin in the game as Gloucestershire stumbled to 53 for five after 10 overs.

Jack Taylor batted brilliantly throughout but benefitted from some sloppy fielding after he had passed fifty with both Carlson and McIlroy both putting him down off the bowling of Mason Crane.

Taylor was run out in the last over to seemingly end Gloucestershire’s hopes but Northeast dropped Shaw off the penultimate ball to give him the chance to win the game with his six off the final delivery.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

