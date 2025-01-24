Jack Walsh claims two tries as Ospreys hit Benetton for six in Swansea

Jack Walsh crossed over twice as Ospreys produced one of their best performances of the season in an unanswered six-try thrashing over Benetton in Swansea.

A close match was anticipated for the midtable rivals but that proved not to be the case as the Italians could not find a reply to the hosts’ all-round game in a miserable 43-0 United Rugby Championship defeat.

Daniel Kasende, Keiran Williams, Kieran Hardy and Morgan Morse were also on the try-scoring sheet, with Owen Williams kicking four conversions and a penalty as Walsh also added a conversion.

Benetton looked to have taken an early lead when Thomas Gallo crashed over from a driving line-out but TMO replays showed that the prop had lost possession before touching down.

With their first attack, Ospreys made the Italians pay for the profligacy when Evardi Boshoff split the defence to create a try for Walsh.

Owen Williams converted before adding a penalty to give the hosts a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Ospreys soon extended that advantage when intricate passing culminated with a long pass from Justin Tipuric that provided Kasende with a walk-in.

Apart from the opening five minutes, the half belonged totally to the home side and it came as no surprise when they added a third try with Reuben Morgan-Williams sending Keiran Williams over.

Owen Williams again converted to give his side a 24-0 lead at the interval.

Competitive

Ospreys suffered a blow when they lost lively hooker Lewis Lloyd to a leg injury at half-time, but it mattered little as the conditions worsened together with the standard of play.

As a result, the third quarter finished scoreless despite Benetton bringing on seven replacements during that period in an attempt to rejuvenate their fortunes.

With 18 minutes remaining, Ospreys collected their bonus point when Walsh raced through for his second and – although Benetton were far more competitive in the second half – they could not get onto the scoreboard.

It was left to Morse and Hardy to ram home the hosts’ superiority with late tries to add to Benetton’s misery.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

