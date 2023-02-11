Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Jacob Mendy on target as Wrexham maintain perfect home record

11 Feb 2023 1 minute read
Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Background picture by Markbarnes (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Jacob Mendy scored against his former club as Wrexham went back to the top of the National League and maintained their 100 per cent home record with a 3-1 win over Wealdstone.

With Will Ferrell among those watching on, Paul Mullin headed Wrexham in front five minutes before half-time.

Wealdstone drew level five minutes into the second half as Tarryn Allarakhia beat the offside trap and rounded the goalkeeper to score.

But Parity lasted only three minutes as one-time Atletico Madrid youth team player Mendy applied the finish.

And there was a final flourish as Sam Dalby added to the score in the 90th minute, moments after coming on as a replacement for Mullin.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.