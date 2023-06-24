Jade Jones wins taekwondo gold at European Games

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones secured taekwondo gold in the women’s under-57kgs at the European Games in Poland.

Welsh fighter Jones, who missed out on a medal in Tokyo, defeated Hungary’s Marton in the final.

Elsewhere Bradly Sinden from Doncaster took home silver in the men’s under-68kg having had to withdraw from the gold-medal contest against Spain’s Javier Perez Polo because of injury.

In the multi-sport event in Poland, there were further UK medals in archery where the women’s recurve team of Penny Healey, Jess Sagoo and Bryony Pitman secured gold with a victory over France.

Artistic swimmers Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe claimed bronze in the duet free final, while Beatrice Crass and Ranjuo Tomblin came third in the mixed duet free to secure another podium finish.

In sport climbing, Dayan Akhtar was one of six athletes to progress to Sunday’s final of the men’s boulder at the Tarnow Climbing centre on Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

