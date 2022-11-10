Jaden Philogene to miss Cardiff clash with Sheffield United

Jaden Philogene has been ruled out of Cardiff’s Sky Bet Championship home game against Sheffield United.

Philogene has a hernia which Mark Hudson says has “put him in some discomfort”, but the interim Bluebirds boss does not expect the on-loan Aston Villa winger to be out of action for too long.

Defender Cedric Kipre and midfielder Ryan Wintle return from suspension after missing Tuesday’s 3-2 home defeat to Hull.

Wales midfielder Rubin Colwill could get more minutes ahead of the World Cup as he shakes off a hip problem, while long-term absentees Ebou Adams (pectoral) and Isaak Davies (knee) are back training outside.

Sheffield United are hopeful Oli McBurnie, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Tommy Doyle will all be available.

McBurnie was seen wearing a protective boot following the midweek home defeat to Rotherham, while Ahmedhodzic came off through illness and Doyle – who had a loan spell at Cardiff last season – was not risked with a calf issue.

John Fleck could miss out with a calf injury sustained against Rotherham.

Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle and Ismaila Coulibaly have all returned to training, although the trio are not ready to feature yet.

