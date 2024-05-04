Jak Jones edges closer to his first World Snooker Championship final
Jak Jones stands four frames away from becoming the first qualifier to reach the World Snooker Championship final since 2016 after establishing a 13-10 lead over Stuart Bingham in their Crucible semi-final.
Resuming at 8-8, the Welshman briefly fell behind before reeling off five frames in a row to seize the initiative in their error-strewn clash.
Hope
Bingham gave himself hope of hauling back the deficit with a flamboyant break of 104 in the seventh and final frame of the session.
The pair were hauled off one short of their allotted eight after a gruelling session that averaged over 24 minutes per frame, including one that drifted towards the hour mark and required mid-frame toilet breaks.
The pair will resume to a finish on Saturday evening with Jones, the world number 44, bidding to emulate Ding Junhui’s run to the final in 2016.
