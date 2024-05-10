James Harris and Mir Hamza put Glamorgan in charge against Sussex

James Harris and Mir Hamza both claimed four wickets as Glamorgan enjoyed the better of the opening day of the Vitality County Championship clash with Sussex at Cardiff.

Sussex were bowled out for 278 after recovering from 140 for seven thanks to late-order runs from Jack Carson, Ari Karvelas and Jayden Seales.

Glamorgan faced six overs before the close of play and finished on 21 for one with Eddie Byrom falling lbw to Karvelas for 12.

Asked to bat

Tom Haines had reached 19 from just 22 balls when he was trapped lbw by Hamza after Sussex were asked to bat and Tom Clark was then dismissed after top-edging a pull shot to Chris Cooke.

A stand of 50 between Tom Alsop and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied things after the loss of both openers but a flurry of wickets after the lunch break justified Glamorgan’s decision at the toss.

A brilliant 18-ball spell from Hamza saw him claim three wickets while conceding just four runs as Sussex went from 131 for three to 136 for six.

James Harris claimed his third wicket when he had Danny Lamb caught at third slip by Andy Gorvin to leave the visitors 140 for seven.

Bonus point

A 66-run partnership between Jack Carson and Fynn Hudson-Prentice took Sussex past 200 but Harris then bowled Hudson-Prentice for 48, the highest score of the Sussex innings.

Mason Crane took the ninth wicket when he had Carson caught at slip by Colin Ingram for a well-made 39 before a last-wicket stand took Sussex past 250 for their first bonus point.

Karvelas and Seales put on 43 before Gorvin bowled Seales for 17 as Sussex finished 278 all out.

The one Glamorgan wicket to fall before the close was Byrom who was trapped by a lovely ball from Karvelas which swung into him.

