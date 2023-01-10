Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

James Jones completes comeback as Wrexham down Bromley

10 Jan 2023 1 minute read
Paul Mullin. Photo Morgan Harlow PA Images

Promotion-chasing Wrexham built on their FA Cup exploits by keeping up the pressure on Vanarama National League leaders Notts County thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bromley.

Substitute James Jones made an instant impact at the Racecourse Ground, firing home the deflected winner 16 minutes from time, having just replaced Thomas O’Connor.

Phil Parkinson’s second-placed hosts, who defeated Sky Bet Championship club Coventry 4-3 in the third round of the cup on Saturday, were forced to come from behind after Corey Whitely converted Louis Dennis’ cross from close range in the 33rd minute.

Wrexham’s top scorer Paul Mullin levelled the contest with his 24th goal of the season in all competitions, scoring from the penalty spot a minute before the break.

