James Lawrence eyes Wales World Cup spot after Nurnberg switch

Lawrence has won 11 Wales caps since making his debut in 2018, including three starts in qualifying for Qatar.

He heads to Nurnberg following his departure from fellow 2. Bundesliga side St Pauli at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old, who spent time in the youth systems of clubs including Arsenal, QPR and Ajax, makes Nurnberg his next stop in a career that has also seen him represent Slovak outfit AS Trencin and Belgian side Anderlecht.

“Playing as much as possible is my top priority,” he told the club’s website.

“My ambition is to fight for the top places (in the league) with the team. After all, those are the goals that the club has.

“Personally, I want to make it into Wales’ World Cup squad. I believe that Nurnberg therefore also fits in well with my goals.”