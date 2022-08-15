Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Jamie Paterson still sidelined as Swansea host Millwall

15 Aug 2022 1 minute read
Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson. Picture by Nigel French / PA Wire

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Sky Bet Championship rivals Millwall.

The Swans picked up their first win of the season at Blackpool on Saturday and boss Russell Martin could stick with the same starting XI.

Jamie Paterson (groin) missed the win at Bloomfield Road and will again be sidelined.

Liam Walsh is also absent as the midfielder continues to recover from a serious Achilles injury.

Mason Bennett is unavailable for the visitors after being forced off at the weekend.

The forward suffered a hamstring injury and faces a spell on the treatment table, although the Lions roared back without him to beat Coventry 3-2.

Tyler Burey replaced Bennett and will be hoping to keep his place in the attack.

Another option is new signing Andreas Voglsammer, who joined Millwall from Union Berlin last week.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.