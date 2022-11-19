Jamie Roberts questions Wayne Pivac’s future after shock Georgia loss

Former Wales and British Lions star Jamie Roberts says there were ‘serious questions on Wayne Pivac’ after Wales lost 13-12 to Georgia in the Autumn Internationals.

“That’s the worst performance I’ve seen from a Wales team,” Roberts told Prime Video:

“I didn’t see any fight from the Welsh lads. The scrums at the end typified that. There was so much inexperience in that front five at the end and the fault for that is the system.

“Wayne needed to give those players far more game time over the last year.

“When you lose a game like this, then serious question need to be asked about the coach.

“As players you play for the jersey, your country but also your coach. The fact Wales came out for the second half and didn’t score, then serious questions need to be asked about the head coach.”

Discipline

Meanwhile Wales captain Justin Tipuric gave a damning appraisal of his side’s performance.

“Very disappointed with it,” he told Prime Video. “We didn’t come out second half, we were hoping to put a bit more tempo in to the game but all credit to Georgia they got the better of us especially at set-piece time.

“It’s not nice, first time to lose to them but they took their opportunities and came out on top.

“Discipline didn’t help us, put us on the back foot and it was a battle of territory then, especially when you’re down to 14.

“Georgia are strong in the 22, they have big men and when they get close to the line they are hard to stop.

“It is a blow, let’s not hide behind it, especially when we’ve got Georgia coming up in the World Cup.

“We are disappointed but we’ve got to bounce back straight away against Australia next week.”

The happiest person in the Principality Stadium was Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze who told Prime Video: “It’s amazing. This is the second time we have beaten a tier-one nation this season (after Italy) and we have proved many people wrong.

“For a sportsman there’s no better feeling than proving people wrong.

“It’s a great feeling. We’re not world champions but we have made history.

“Wales are one of the best teams in the world, especially after last season, so now people have to look about change.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

