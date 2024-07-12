Watch: Jess Fishlock equals Wales scoring record in 3-0 win over Croatia

Jess Fishlock equalled Wales’ goalscoring record as the Dragons went top of their Euro 2025 qualifying group with a commanding 3-0 win over Croatia in Karlovac.

Fishlock matched Helen Ward’s 44-goal tally by smashing Angharad James’ cross in off the underside of the crossbar after 14 minutes.

Sophie Ingle doubled the lead from close range after 65 minutes before Kayleigh Barton’s third penalty of the campaign late on sealed matters.

Her sixth goal for Wales on her 140th cap. Sophie Ingle doubles Wales' advantage 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Croatia 0-2 Wales ⚽ 📺 Watch live on BBC One Wales 📻 Listen live on @BBCRadioWales#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/hvXVmUZmz5 — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) July 12, 2024

The keeper guesses the right way but it's scored by Kayleigh Barton! Croatia 0-3 Wales ⚽ 📺 Watch live on BBC One Wales 📻 Listen live on @BBCRadioWales#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/lJcEFKwDhJ — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) July 12, 2024

