Sport

Watch: Jess Fishlock equals Wales scoring record in 3-0 win over Croatia

12 Jul 2024 1 minute read
Jess Fishlock is congratulated by her teammates as she equals the Cymru goalscoring record (Credit: BBC Wales)

Jess Fishlock equalled Wales’ goalscoring record as the Dragons went top of their Euro 2025 qualifying group with a commanding 3-0 win over Croatia in Karlovac.

Fishlock matched Helen Ward’s 44-goal tally by smashing Angharad James’ cross in off the underside of the crossbar after 14 minutes.

Sophie Ingle doubled the lead from close range after 65 minutes before Kayleigh Barton’s third penalty of the campaign late on sealed matters.

