Jess Fishlock named captain as she becomes first Wales player to 150 caps

Jess Fishlock will wear the captain’s armband when she becomes the first player to reach 150 Wales caps against Euro 2025 qualifying opponents Kosovo on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old takes over as skipper from Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle, who has stepped down after nine years in the role.

And while Wales head coach Rhian Wilkinson says that she will take her time in appointing a permanent successor to Ingle, Fishlock leads the side on what is a landmark occasion for her.

“Jess is an icon of the women’s game,” Wilkinson said. “Players like her show the young players every day what it means to be a professional.

“They have that longevity because of how they take care of the little things.

“She has always shown up for her country and there is no-one who wears the jersey more proudly and gives more to her country.

“To do that 150 times, leaving everything you have on the field every time, is remarkable.

“There are many captains on this team and it is a privilege as a coach to have a team with so much experience.

“Different people will wear the armband as we get to know each other.”

Fishlock made her senior international debut against Switzerland 18 years ago and needs just two goals to equal Helen Ward’s Welsh record of 44 following her double in a 4-0 victory over Croatia on Friday.

Fishlock said: “Everyone is talking about the 150, which I appreciate immensely, but it is not really at the forefront for me purely because we have a game and I need to be focused on that and we get the win we want.

“I am sure afterwards I will be flooded with loads of emotions. It’s everything for me.

“It has always been my rock and playing for Wales is the highlight of my career. Nothing can compare to it.

“I have been so fortunate to put on the jersey so many times. I don’t take a single second of my time with Wales for granted. I enjoy every single moment of it.”

The Croatia victory marked Wilkinson’s first game at the helm after she succeeded Gemma Grainger and Wales are now set to tackle a team ranked 59 places below them in Podujevo.

“It was a good performance against Croatia and it is about how we deliver another one and step forward from that,” Wilkinson said.

