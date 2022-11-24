Joe Allen ‘raring to go’ against Iran after passing fitness test

Joe Allen has been declared fit for Wales’ World Cup match against Iran on Friday.

The 72-times capped Swansea midfielder has not played since damaging a hamstring on September 17 and missed the opening 1-1 draw against the United States on Monday.

Wales manager Robert Page said: “We’ve got a few tired bodies. We had a few go down with cramp (against United States).

“Joe Allen got through his fitness test. He’s fit and raring to go. We’ve got a decision to make on that. Everybody else is fighting fit.”

Meanwhile skipper Gareth Bale will win his 110th cap against Iran and become the most capped player in the history of the Wales national men’s team.

Bale had a few injury issues coming into the tournament but Page is confident he can play another 90 minutes on Friday and has not thought about resting the Los Angeles FC forward.

Page said: “Good luck not picking him. He’ll be ready come the time of that game.

“He stepped up and scored the penalty. He deserves all the credit he gets, because when you need him he delivers.”

Bale said he is not focused on breaking the Wales record and becoming the most capped men’s player of all time.

He said: “I haven’t really been focusing too much on the cap thing. I have been focusing on the game.

“On a personal level it’s an amazing achievement, to represent my country so many times.

“Hopefully we can get the victory and make it more special.”

More to follow…

