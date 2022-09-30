Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Joe Allen in contention for Swansea return at West Brom

30 Sep 2022 1 minute read
Joe Allen (right) in action against Stoke City’s Jordan Thompson. Photo Isaac Parkin PA Images

Joe Allen could feature for Swansea at the Hawthorns after recovering from a hamstring issue.

The midfielder missed Wales’ Nations League games with Belgium and Poland with the minor problem.

Joel Latibeaudiere is back for Swans boss Russell Martin after his shoulder injury.

Jamie Paterson is expected to sit out with a groin complaint and Liam Cullen remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Tom Rogic and Martin Kelly could be handed their West Brom debuts against Swansea as the Baggies look to secure just their second victory of the campaign.

The pair joined on free transfers to bolster Steve Bruce’s squad but have had to wait for their bows.

Kelly helps to boost Albion’s backline, with Semi Ajayi out injured with an ankle issue.

Daryl Dike (thigh), Kyle Bartley (hamstring) and Kean Bryan (knee) remain sidelined.

