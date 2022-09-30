Joe Allen in contention for Swansea return at West Brom
Joe Allen could feature for Swansea at the Hawthorns after recovering from a hamstring issue.
The midfielder missed Wales’ Nations League games with Belgium and Poland with the minor problem.
Joel Latibeaudiere is back for Swans boss Russell Martin after his shoulder injury.
Jamie Paterson is expected to sit out with a groin complaint and Liam Cullen remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Tom Rogic and Martin Kelly could be handed their West Brom debuts against Swansea as the Baggies look to secure just their second victory of the campaign.
Kelly helps to boost Albion’s backline, with Semi Ajayi out injured with an ankle issue.
Daryl Dike (thigh), Kyle Bartley (hamstring) and Kean Bryan (knee) remain sidelined.
