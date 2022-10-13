Joe Allen misses Swansea’s trip to Burnley after suffering injury setback

Swansea Boss Russell Martin leads his team into the game at Burnley after distancing himself from the vacant managerial position at West Brom earlier in the week.

The Swans are currently sixth in the table after winning four games on the spin – just a point behind the third-placed Clarets who have lost just once in the league so far this season

Swansea will be without Joe Allen and Jamie Paterson for the game on Saturday.

Allen suffered a setback in his recovery from an injury sustained against Hull while Paterson has a groin issue and neither will be fit to face the Clarets.

Liam Cullen is still expected to miss out with a shoulder injury.

Burnley hope to have goalkeeper Aro Muric back for the Swans visit.

The stopper missed last week’s win at Coventry with a knock and his fitness will be assessed after Friday’s training session.

The Clarets hope to have Scott Twine available soon after a lengthy lay-off, but boss Vincent Kompany will not put a timescale on his return.

Midfielder Ashley Westwood (ankle) and winger Darko Churlinov remain long-term absentees.

