Joe Allen ruled out of Wales’ opening match

Joe Allen has been ruled out of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the United States on Monday.

The Swansea midfielder has not played since September 17 because of a hamstring injury and has been battling to be fit for Wales’ first game at the World Cup for 64 years.

Wales manager Robert Page said: “If I’m honest he’s not going to make it.

“We’d have liked him to play in the first game. But we’re not going to push him and hope that he will make the second game (against Iran on Friday).”

Page insists there is no pressure on his team in a group also includes England and Iran.

Page said: “People will naturally talk about England and the USA as the top two.

“But we know on our day we can more than compete as well. We’re new to the tournament and there will be a few surprises along the way.

“There’s no pressure. We know we’re a good team and we’re not here to make the numbers up.”

History

Wales captain Gareth Bale shrugged off fitness concerns surrounding him at his pre-match press conference.

Bale has played only 30 minutes of football for his club Los Angeles FC since the start of October.

Bale said: “I’m right where I wanted to be. I’m ready to go.

“It’s game-time tomorrow and hopefully we can step up and deliver what needs to be delivered.”

Bale said Wales’ presence at their first World Cup for 64 years would inspire an entire generation.

He said: “This is a massive piece of history for our country. For Wales to be in the World Cup will be special not only for the youngsters but the whole nation.

“As long as we give 100 per cent our country will love us for that.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

