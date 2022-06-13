Joe Allen ruled out of Wales’ season finale in Rotterdam

Wales will be without midfielder Joe Allen for their Nations League game against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Belgium.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward (knee), Joe Morrell (broken toe) and Rhys Norrington-Davies (suspension) will also not be travelling to Rotterdam.

Striker Kieffer Moore is also sidelined for what will be the fifth game in just 14 days for Wales..

Ben Davies and Connor Roberts came off during Saturday’s draw against Belgium due to fatigue and may get a breather at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam.

It also remains to be seen whether skipper Gareth Bale or Aaron Ramsey will play on Tuesday.

Juventus midfielder Ramsey had injury issues during a Rangers loan spell in the second half of the season, and his only Wales start this month came in the World Cup play-off final against Ukraine.

The two sides met in Cardiff last Wednesday with the Dutch nicking a 2-1 victory thanks to injury time winner.

That reverse was the first inflicted at home since November 2018, ending a run of 19 games unbeaten on Welsh soil.

The next action for Robert Page’s side after Tuesday’s match is the return Nations League game in Belgium on 22 September.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

