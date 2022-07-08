Joe Allen seals Swansea return
Allen went on to join Liverpool in 2012 – following manager Brendan Rodgers from Swansea to Anfield – before moving to Stoke, where he became captain and left when his contract expired at the end of last season, having made 221 appearances and scored 20 goals.
“I am thrilled to be back, very excited and can’t wait to get going now,” Allen told club media.
Allen has been capped 72 times by Wales, helping his country reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – their first appearance in the tournament since 1958.
