Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Joe Allen seals Swansea return

08 Jul 2022 1 minute Read
Joe Allen in action in the against Ukraine. Photo David Davies PA Images

Swansea have announced the return of Wales midfielder Joe Allen to the club, subject to international clearance.

The 32-year-old heads back to his boyhood club having previously made 150 senior appearances for the Swans after coming through the academy to make his debut aged 16.

Allen went on to join Liverpool in 2012 – following manager Brendan Rodgers from Swansea to Anfield – before moving to Stoke, where he became captain and left when his contract expired at the end of last season, having made 221 appearances and scored 20 goals.

“I am thrilled to be back, very excited and can’t wait to get going now,” Allen told club media.

Allen has been capped 72 times by Wales, helping his country reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – their first appearance in the tournament since 1958.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sara
Sara
54 minutes ago

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
That is what I do… http://www.richzone9.com

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Sara
0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.