Joe Allen snatches late point for Swansea against West Brom

Joe Allen snatched a point for Swansea in the 93rd minute as he headed home the equaliser to earn his side an unlikely share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Allen had been introduced in the 80th minute as Swansea boss Luke Williams sought some inspiration after seeing his side fall behind. Tom Fellows had come off the bench for the Baggies to take the lead in the 67th minute of a tight, end to end contest.

Allen struck after a deep cross from the left by Matt Grimes had reached Ronald and the Brazilian’s volleyed cross was buried by the veteran Welsh international with his first goal since March 2024.

West Brom arrived seeking their first win in Swansea since November 2018 – a game in which interim manager Chris Brunt played – and looking to build on their 3-1 win over Preston last time out.

They had won the corresponding fixture at the Hawthorns 1-0 thanks to a Jayson Molumby goal and the midfielder, who announced earlier in the week he had signed a contract extension, was well to the fore in a first half that ebbed and flowed as both sides wrestled for the ball.

The Baggies, six points ahead of the Swans, had been linked with Swansea boss Luke Williams, although he ruled himself out of the race to replace Carlos Corberan in a forthright statement in the build up to the game.

Ousmane Diakite picked up a yellow card for the visitors after only 46 seconds for throwing the ball away at a free kick. Josh Maja, who had scored twice in the win over Preston, got off the game’s first shot in the third minute before Swansea came closest to the opening goal.

A corner was met by Josh Key and his header was stopped on the line as Cyrus Christie and Liam Cullen followed up. West Brom kept forging ahead and the running of Maja and Karlan Grant caused more and more problems for the home defence.

Harry Darling had to dive in twice in his penalty area to stop an attack in the 25th minute and then home keeper Lawrence Vigouroux pulled off two full length dives to push shots from Grant and then Mikey Johnston away for corners.

The Baggies continue to press forward in the second half and when Molumby pinched the ball off a Swansea player in the centre circle in the 67th minute he drove forward deep into the home half. As he reached the box he laid off the ball to Fellows, who smashed he ball home with his left foot past Vigouroux at the base of his left post.

Fellows had another shot that whistled just over the bar in the 80th minute, while the Swans offered very little until Allen’s key moment in the penultimate minute of added time.

