Joe Hawkins left out of Wales World Cup training squad.

Wales have omitted Joe Hawkins from their World Cup training squad.

Ospreys centre Hawkins has been capped five times since making his international debut last November, but doubts were cast over the 20-year-old’s eligibility following his decision to join Exeter next season.

Hawkins falls short of the 25-cap clause for players plying their trade outside Wales, and the Welsh Rugby Union had to decide whether he signed a contract with Exeter prior to making his debut.

If he had done, Hawkins would still be eligible for international rugby because he was an uncapped player.

Forward Will Rowlands has however been named in a 54-player strong training squad for this autumn’s event in France.

Rowlands, who left the Dragons for Paris-based Racing 92 in December, has won 23 caps and could reach the qualifying mark in pre-World Cup friendlies against England and South Africa.

There was no room for Scarlets prop Wyn Jones or Ospreys centre Owen Watkin, but Montpellier prop Henry Thomas is included.

Thomas won seven caps for England with his last appearance coming in 2014.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

