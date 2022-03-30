Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Joe Morrell becomes a Merthyr Town owner

30 Mar 2022 2 minutes Read
Joe Morrell. Picture by Rogan200 (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Welsh international midfielder Joe Morrell has joined the ownership group of Southern League Premier Division South strugglers Merthyr Town.

The Martyrs currently sit 21st in the division and are facing the prospect of relegation from the seventh tier of English football at the end of this season.

Merthyr Town has been fan-owned since 2010, when Merthyr Tydfil FC went into liquidation and Morrell becomes one of clubs  180 co-owners.

The club confirmed the Portsmouth star was coming on board in a tweet earlier today.

Morrell has been a regular in the national side in recent years and won his 26th cap in the 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The 25-year-old’s family come from Merthyr but he was born in Ipswich and began his career with Bristol City, signing his first professional contract with the club in December 2012 after turning down an offer from Liverpool.

In October 2020 he joined Luton Town for an undisclosed fee before moving to Fratton Park on a three-year contract last August.

In August 2019, he was named in the Wales senior squad for the first time and made his senior international debut against Belarus on 9 September 2019.

You can find out more about the Martyrs ownership scheme here…… 

Dai Rob
Dai Rob
3 hours ago

Go on Merthyr, come back to Wales. Join the Cymru League! you have no future otherwise!!!

Dewi Davies
Dewi Davies
2 hours ago

100% agree.Only future for my home town club is in Cymru.Should have done it years ago.

