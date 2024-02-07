Joe Morrell injury blow for Wales

Wales midfielder Joe Morrell will miss next month’s Euro 2024 play-offs after undergoing knee surgery.

Morrell, who has won 37 caps since making his debut in 2019, limped off during Portsmouth’s 2-2 League One draw at Oxford on January 30.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho told the club’s official website: “With Joe, there was unfortunately a small piece of cartilage that chipped off his knee, so he’s in for surgery today (Thursday).

“That’s going to be him for the rest of the campaign, although the good news is that we feared it could be ligament damage, which would have seen him out for a lot longer.

“We don’t know how the operation has gone yet – and we hope it’s gone well – but he should be back for pre-season.”

Wales host Finland in a play-off semi-final in Cardiff on March 21, with the winners at home to Poland or Estonia five days later to determine a place at Euro 2024 in Germany.

