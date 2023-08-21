Joe Morrell uncertain over Wales call up after red card against Turkey

Midfielder Joe Morrell says he is unsure if he will feature in the next Wales squad following his red card in the defeat to Turkey in June.

The Portsmouth midfielder had made himself available for Wales duty but is due to start a two-match ban for his foul on Turkey’s Ferdi Kadioglu in the 2-0 defeat.

Morrell is banned for the next qualifier against Latvia on September 11 but he could play in the friendly against South Korea four days earlier.

Morrell said he is still waiting to hear from Wales boss Rob Page about possible selection.

“I’ve got a two-match suspension which is frustrating. It’s a bit harsh I think because it’s a tackle I got sent off for.” He told the Portsmouth News.

“So I don’t know, to be honest (what will happen) but I’m available for the friendly against South Korea, which would be great (to play in).

“If the manager will call me up for that, I’m not sure, but I’ve not heard yet.

“I’d understand if he’d want to look at other people for a friendly, because I’ve got a fair few caps and he knows what I’m about now. So I’m unsure about that one at the moment.”

