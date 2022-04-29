Joe Ralls missing as Cardiff take on Birmingham City

Cardiff have no new injury concerns ahead of their game with Birmingham.

Manager Steve Morison confirmed that he has the same squad available as the one he took to Middlesbrough in midweek.

Joe Ralls is out for the rest of the season with a groin problem.

Captain Sean Morrison is also sidelined with a knee injury.

The Bluebirds have lost four of their last five games and are currently 19th in the Championship, three points above Birmingham in 20th place.

Tahith Chong is likely to miss the trip to Wales.

Blues boss Lee Bowyer revealed that the winger had been back in training but the Cardiff clash could come too soon.

Defender Kristian Pedersen is back available for the Blues.

Taylor Richards is also available for selection following his return from illness.

