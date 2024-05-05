Joe Root hits 156 as Yorkshire push for win over Glamorgan at Headingley

Joe Root completed a superb 156 as Yorkshire pushed for victory on day three of their Vitality County Championship match against Glamorgan at Headingley.

Root followed the lead of Finlay Bean, the opener who scored his first century of the season late on day two and went on to make 173 in Yorkshire’s imposing first-innings 519 for seven declared.

Glamorgan then reached close on 171 for three from 60 overs in their second innings, with unbeaten Sam Northeast and Colin Ingram approaching half-centuries. The visitors trail by 127.

Classy

Root, 92 overnight, posted a classy century – his second in as many Division Two games – and shared 265 for the third wicket with Bean through until mid-morning as the hosts replied to a 221 total on a used pitch.

Harry Brook then piled further pressure on the beleaguered visiting attack with two sixes in 65, though he fell to one-time England Test leg-spinner Mason Crane to spark the declaration in the first half of the afternoon.

On-loan

Crane, on a season-long loan from Hampshire in a bid to get more regular cricket, finished with a consolatory five for 152 from 23.1 overs.

He took four of his five wickets on day three and will be most pleased that his last three wickets came at a cost of only one run, including Jonny Tattersall stumped for a confident 55 and Brook caught at backward point. The hosts declared immediately.

Glamorgan’s openers Eddie Byrom and Billy Root started their second innings brightly, sharing 56 inside 18 overs.

But both fell either side of tea as the score slipped to 72 for two, with Kiran Carlson then unfortunate to be run out.

