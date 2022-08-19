Joel Latibeaudiere ruled out for Swansea’s clash against Luton with shoulder problem

The defender was carried off on a stretcher following a heavy fall during the first half of Tuesday night’s draw against Millwall and is expected to be out for around four months.

Jamie Paterson continues his own rehabilitation from a groin problem which has seen him miss the past three games.

Midfielder Liam Walsh is recovering from a serious Achilles injury suffered during pre-season which required surgery.

Luton boss Nathan Jones has several selection concerns as he looks to avoid a third straight Championship defeat.

Forward Harry Cornick has missed the last two matches after picking up a fitness issue during training.

Midfielder Henri Lansbury and Luke Berry have also not featured since the Carabao Cup defeat against Newport, while Alfie Doughty has yet to be involved this season as he works up his match fitness.

Pelly Ruddock is stepping up his recovery from a knee problem as the midfielder looks to make a first appearance of the campaign.