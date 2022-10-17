Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Joel Piroe banned for Swansea’s clash with Reading

17 Oct 2022 2 minute read
Swansea City’s Joel Piroe is sent off by match referee Stephen Martin. Photo Tim Markland PA Images

Swansea forward Joel Piroe will sit out Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Reading through suspension.

Piroe is suspended for three games after being sent off for lashing out at midfielder Josh Cullen during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Burnley.

Defender Ryan Manning will be assessed after missing the game at Turf Moor through injury.

However, midfielder Joe Allen and forward Jamie Paterson will be absent once again as they continue to work their way back to fitness.

Reading will make a late check on goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who missed Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by managerless West Brom with a similar illness to the one which kept manager Paul Ince from the dugout.

Dean Bouzanis deputised, but the Royals are hopeful that Middlesbrough loanee Lumley will be available for selection in South Wales.

Junior Hoilett and Tom Ince returned against the Baggies and Shane Long was an unused substitute despite being struck down by illness, while Ovie Ejaria was left out as a precaution and could make the squad.

However, Ince still has a lengthy casualty list with Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr, Liam Moore, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez and Baba Rahman all still sidelined.

