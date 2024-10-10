Johann Berg Gudmundsson says Iceland should be wary of ‘fantastic’ Craig Bellamy

Iceland captain Johann Berg Gudmundsson admits he is wary of Craig Bellamy’s style of football after spending two seasons with the Wales boss at Burnley.

Wales play Iceland in Reykjavik on Friday seeking to build on a positive start to the Bellamy era in the Nations League last month – a 0-0 home draw with Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey and a 2-1 win in Montenegro.

‘A fantastic coach’

“He was a fantastic coach at Burnley, a fantastic human being, and we had a lot of good times together,” said Gudmundsson, who left Turf Moor in August to join Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League.

“I know exactly the way he wants to play and we have had discussions about it. So we have to be wary at what comes to us.

“But he’s only two games in and the way he wants to play perfect football is not there.

“It’s difficult in international games – you don’t have a lot of time to implement your style of play.”

Gudmundsson remains a keen observer of the Premier League and admits to being impressed by the form of Wales winger Brennan Johnson.

The 23-year-old has scored in six successive games for Tottenham since responding to criticism on social media by deactivating his Instagram account.

‘Strong character’

Gudmundsson said: “He was getting a lot of stick before he went on this run and he’s definitely a strong character.

“It’s difficult to play for one of the big teams and to get the stick he was getting.

“To come back and do so well is good for him, but we’ll try to keep him really quiet.”

Iceland’s Fiorentina forward Albert Gudmundsson was acquitted of rape charges in Reykjavík on Thursday and is now eligible to play for the national team.

The 27-year-old has not played for Iceland since scoring in their Euro 2024 play-off final defeat to Ukraine in March.

Iceland boss Age Hareide said he did not know if it was possible for Gudmundsson to line up against Wales, with Turkey’s visit to Reykjavík on Monday a more realistic scenario.

Hareide said: “We have to call Fiorentina and ask for that. We are too late anyway, so it could be impossible. We will have to wait and see.”

