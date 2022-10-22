John Kear makes four changes for Wales’ World Cup clash against Tonga

Wales coach John Kear has made four changes to the team beaten by Cook Islands for their second World Cup Group D clash with Tonga at St Helens on Monday night.

Warrington prop Luke Thomas has been brought into the squad as a replacement for Ben Evans, who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a throat injury sustained in his side’s 18-12 defeat on Wednesday.

Thomas, who turned 20 on Wednesday, won his first cap against France in the mid-season international and made four appearances for the Wolves in Super League this year.

Kear also freshens up his squad for a second game in five days by bringing in Kyle Evans, James Olds and Gavin Bennion for Mike Butt, Will Evans and Rhodri Lloyd.

Tonga bring in centre Konrad Hurrell but are again without his St Helens team-mate Will Hopoate, who has a muscle injury, and loose forward Jason Taumalolo still has one match of a three-game ban to serve.

Wales’ 19-man squad: C Aekins, R Williams, D Grant, E Kear (capt), J Ralph, A Walker, M Fozard, D Fleming, C Butler, O Olds, Curtis Davies, J Burke, B Antrobus, Connor Davies, T Hopkins, K Evans, J Olds, G Bennion, L Thomas.

