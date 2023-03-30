Jon Grey named first full-time assistant coach of Wales women’s team

Jon Grey has been appointed the first full-time assistant coach of the Wales women’s national team.

UEFA Pro licence holder Grey has been Swansea’s academy manager since September 2021 and is also head coach of the Sky Bet Championship club’s Under-21 side.

Wales boss Gemma Grainger said: “This appointment was something I requested after the last campaign.

“We want to qualify for the next European Championships and we have to leave no stone unturned.

“Increasing my team and the support I have was a key part in that.”

Wales just missed out on qualification for this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, losing to a last-minute Switzerland winner in the play-off final.

Matty Jones and Richard Thomas assisted Grainger in a part-time capacity during that campaign and have since returned to the men’s game.

Criteria

Grainger said: “There was certain criteria I wanted to hit when it came to the assistant coach.

“I wanted the coach to be Welsh because I feel that’s important for the identity of this team, but also a Pro licence coach working at the highest level of the game.

“Jon has worked at Swansea for a number of years and developed so many players at youth age groups and also within the men’s senior national team.”

Southampton B coach Lee Skyrme has also joined the Wales backroom staff.

Wales start their build-up for the Euro 2025 qualifiers and the inaugural Nations League later this year with April friendlies against Northern Ireland and Portugal.

Northern Ireland are the visitors to Cardiff City Stadium on April 6 before Wales play Portugal in Guimaraes five days later.

