Jonny Clayton and Luke Humphries set up World Matchplay semi-final clash

Jonny Clayton and Luke Humphries will meet in the Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals after both came through close contests on Friday.

Welsh World Cup winner Clayton was first up at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens and he produced a brilliant display of finishing in his 16-12 victory over Ryan Searle.

A high-qualify encounter saw Clayton achieve six checkouts of more than 100 points to book his spot in the last four.

It was then the turn of Humphries, who held off a late fightback from Damon Heta to claim a 16-13 win and reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Clayton and Humphries will clash in the semi-finals on Saturday, with Nathan Aspinall taking on Joe Cullen in the opening match.

