Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Jonny Clayton clinches first victory of Premier League in Berlin

31 Mar 2023 1 minute read
Jonny Clayton. Photo Zac Goodwin PA Images

Welshman Jonny Clayton pulled off a series of upsets to clinch his first victory of the 2023 Premier League in Berlin.

Clayton knocked out Michael Van Gerwen in the quarter-finals in a deciding leg before ensuring there would be no third straight victory for his fellow Welshman Gerwyn Price.

In the final, Clayton took on world champion Michael Smith and again came out on top, clinching a 6-4 victory.

Price had triumphed in the last two editions in Newcastle and Nottingham but Clayton got the better of him for the first time in eight attempts, winning 6-4.

Smith began his night by seeing off Dimitri Van Den Bergh 6-3 in the quarter-finals and then came agonisingly close to a nine-dart finish in a 6-4 success against Nathan Aspinall.

He pegged back Clayton in the final, winning consecutive legs to make it 3-3, but paid for missed opportunities on his own throw in the ninth leg.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.