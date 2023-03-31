Jonny Clayton clinches first victory of Premier League in Berlin

Welshman Jonny Clayton pulled off a series of upsets to clinch his first victory of the 2023 Premier League in Berlin.

Clayton knocked out Michael Van Gerwen in the quarter-finals in a deciding leg before ensuring there would be no third straight victory for his fellow Welshman Gerwyn Price.

In the final, Clayton took on world champion Michael Smith and again came out on top, clinching a 6-4 victory.

Price had triumphed in the last two editions in Newcastle and Nottingham but Clayton got the better of him for the first time in eight attempts, winning 6-4.

Smith began his night by seeing off Dimitri Van Den Bergh 6-3 in the quarter-finals and then came agonisingly close to a nine-dart finish in a 6-4 success against Nathan Aspinall.

He pegged back Clayton in the final, winning consecutive legs to make it 3-3, but paid for missed opportunities on his own throw in the ninth leg.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

