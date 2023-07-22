Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Jonny Clayton wins thriller against Luke Humphries to make Blackpool final

23 Jul 2023 1 minute read
Jonny Clayton. Photo Zac Goodwin PA Images

Jonny Clayton came out on top of a thrilling Betfred World Matchplay semi-final against Luke Humphries.

The Welshman won 17-15 to set up a meeting with Nathan Aspinall in the final.

With very little to separate the two players on the Winter Gardens stage, it was Clayton’s higher checkout percentage that ultimately proved the difference.

The 48-year-old will now go in search of his first premier title since 2021, buoyed by a tough night in Blackpool.

Aspinall, who lost both the Grand Slam and Grand Prix finals last year, will now be aiming to go one better after powering past Joe Cullen.

A 17-9 win showed his superiority, with Cullen’s 148 checkout to break in the seventh leg proving to be a false dawn for the 34-year-old.

Instead, Aspinall pulled clear and never looked like slipping up as he progressed through to Sunday’s final.

