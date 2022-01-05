Juventus manager describes Aaron Ramsey as an ‘outgoing player’

The manager of Juventus has described Aaron Ramsey as an “outgoing player”.

Massimiliano Allegri has suggested that the Welsh midfielder is set to leave the Italian giants during a press conference.

Allegri told reporters: “Aaron Ramsey’s now set to leave Juventus. We’re working on it.

“There are no other changes or transfers in our plans, this is 99% sure.”

The 31-year-old Wales international, who left Arsenal for the Serie A team back in July 2019, has been tipped for a return to the Premier League, with Newcastle and Burnley believed to be chasing his signature.

The injury-ravaged player has only played 112 minutes for Juventus this season.

Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia have reported that while Burnley made a formal offer for Ramsey, he rejected their proposal.