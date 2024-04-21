Karun Nair hits unbeaten double hundred to put Northamptonshire in control against Glamorgan

Karun Nair’s unbeaten double hundred propelled Northamptonshire into a strong position to push for victory in their County Championship Division Two battle against Glamorgan.

The former India Test player racked up 202 not out from 253 balls to underpin his side’s commanding total of 605 for six declared at Wantage Road – a first-innings advantage of 334.

Nair shared a brisk sixth-wicket partnership of 212 with Saif Zaib, who registered his first ton of the season as the pair plundered Glamorgan’s bowling to support Ricardo Vasconcelos’ knock of 182.

The visitors laboured to 104 for three at stumps, still trailing by 230, although they could be rescued by Monday’s weather forecast for persistent showers.

Vasconcelos, who resumed on 166, was the first to fall as Mir Hamza moved a ball away just enough to have him caught behind.

Brad Wheal then dismissed George Bartlett for three, while James Harris’ introduction saw him trap James Sales in front.

Impetus

Zaib’s arrival brought the innings renewed impetus, while Nair – having begun the day on 55 – advanced steadily towards his hundred.

The 32-year-old reached his ton and went on to savage Mason Crane, thumping the leg-spinner for successive fours and lifting him over the fence at midwicket.

Zaib survived a scare on 99 before reaching three figures, only to depart in Crane’s next over without improving his score.

Nair continued to punish a subdued Glamorgan attack, pushing Wheal for a single to pass 200 for the third time in his career and triggering an immediate declaration by home skipper Luke Procter.

That left Northamptonshire with 40 overs to make inroads, and the visitors put on 46 before Northamptonshire’s teenage seamer Raphy Weatherall made the breakthrough when finding Ul Hassan’s edge.

Spinner Zaib turned one out of the rough to fox Root for 41 and Sam Northeast fell to Ben Sanderson in the next over.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

